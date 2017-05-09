Himachal: Alert in Mandi as Beas level rises

Bhakra Beas Management Board authorities on Tuesday issued high alert for 48 hrs for Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra as water level rises in Pandoh Dam in Mandi.

The district administration has warned the tourists as well as locals to avoid approaching the banks of the Beas in view of safety concern.

The Pandoh Dam authority has informed the district administration, Mandi, that in view of the increasing water level dam gates could be opened to release excess water.

Also, people of Kangra, Bilaspur, Mandi have been advised not to go near Beas river in their areas as water level is rising in Pandoh dam at Mandi.

OneIndia News