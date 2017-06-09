Hill City Darjeeling on fire: Unrest captured in pictures

The hill city Darjeeling erupted in violence after Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters indulged in violence and arson while attempting to march to the venue of a cabinet meeting presided by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday. The GJM supporters were protesting against alleged "imposition of Bengali language in the schools in the hills" on Thursday.

The troops were brought in after the protesters damaged police vehicles and set some of them ablaze, prompting the police to fire tear gas and lathicharge the violent GJM supporters. The GJM supporters staged a dharna and raised slogans against the chief minister while for the first time that the chief minister was holding a cabinet meeting in Darjeeling.

The GJM has accused the TMC government of trying to disrupt peace in Darjeeling by its "divide and rule policy" and called a 12-hour shutdown in the hills on Friday.