Highlights of SP’s UP manifesto: Smartphones, pressure cookers, model villages to woo voters

Lucknow, Jan 22: In the highly contested Uttar Pradesh elections, the ruling Samajwadi Party released its manifesto--promising a bunch of schemes for all round development of the state--in Lucknow on Sunday.

The 32-page manifesto was released by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a well-attended function. However, both the SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav gave the event a skip.

Appealing to people to vote for the party, Akhilesh said, "We got support on 2012 manifesto, we also fulfilled promises made in it." The manifesto announced distribution of laptops, Kanya Vidya Dhan, Samajwadi Pension, laying of Purvanchal Expressway, and establishing Janeshwar Mishra model villages besides improving helplines for police and women.

UP polls 2017: Akhilesh Yadav releases Samajwadi party's election manifesto pic.twitter.com/XMp1mFMpk8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

Key points of the SP manifesto:

Model villages: Model villages will be set-up in various parts of UP in the name of SP veteran Janeshwar Mishra.

Sops for farmers: Farmers to purchase seeds and fertilisers through Special Samajwadi Kisan Kosh.

24X7 power supply and effective police service: The manifesto promises 24 hour power supply to villages and an effective dial 100 so that police reaches within 10-15 minutes.

Free smartphones: Under the Samajwadi smartphone scheme, free smartphones will be distributed to the people.

Pension scheme: The SP pension scheme will benefit one crore people and Rs 1,000 pension will be given to each one of them.

Aid to labourers: With an eye on the rural areas, the CM announced welfare schemes for labourers.

Free pressure cookers: Poor women will be given pressure cookers.

Sops for working women, farm workers: The manifesto promised setting up of hostels for working women, mid-day meal for farm workers, free medical treatment to the poor and an end to inspector raj.

Metro connectivity: The manifesto said the SP would expand metro rail in Kanpur, Agra and Meerut.

Medical aid: The manifesto promised air ambulance at Lucknow, ambulance for animals, free treatment to those with Rs 1.5 lakh annual income and one litre ghee a month to improve the health of malnourished children.

Special village farm market: The SP manifesto also promised setting up of mandi (market) and skill development centres in rural areas to give a boost to the state's economy.

OneIndia News