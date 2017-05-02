High time for coordinated action against terrorism: President Mukherjee

A day after mutilated bodies of two Indian jawans were found near the LoC, President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said collected and coordinated action against terrorism cannot be postponed by the international community.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Tuesday downplayed the news of Pakistan army mutilating Indian soldiers along Line of Control in Poonch district on Monday Morning.

In a statement, Aziz said no one in the world is prepared to accept India's contention that Pakistani forces killed two Indian soldiers and mutilated their bodies.

Indian, meanwhile, has maintained that the gruesome act was carried out by the Pakistan forces.

Earlier today, the Pakistan military denied any cross Line of Control movement by its troops and mutilation of Indian soldiers' bodies.

Vice Chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand said Pakistan will have to face the consequences of mutilating bodies of two Indian soldiers and the army will respond to the dastardly act at a time and place of its choosing.

OneIndia News