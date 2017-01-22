High alert sounded in Jammu ahead of Republic Day

Jammu, Jan 22: A high alert has been sounded in Jammu city as police has cautioned schools amid raising multiple barricades and intensified checking ahead of Republic day. "From the security point of view, it is requested to all the school managements in Jammu district to not allow any stranger in the school and meanwhile give necessary precaution to the students," J&K Police said in an advisory on Sunday.

Keeping in view the forthcoming Republic Day, present security scenario in the state and threat from militants, some nakas and frisking points have been established in Jammu as well as rural areas for the security and safety of the general public, it said. "You are requested to co-operate with police while at naka and frisking points, don't feel it as harassment by the police," it said.

"Barricades and checking will be intensified within the city and at the borders. Citizens are requested to plan their movements accordingly," the advisory said. "The general public is requested to take preventive actions like  do not touch any abandoned object. On seeing any suspicious person, object & material inform the police immediately," it said.

"If you have any information about any anti-national/anti-social elements, please inform the police immediately," it said. "Security of the informant shall be kept confidential. Be alert while travelling in passenger vehicles, in crowded areas i.e bus stand, railway station, shopping complex, hospitals etc," it said. "All SHOs and in-charge police posts have been directed to remain present in their respective jurisdiction round the clock," the advisory said.

"Village defence committees, members, numberdars, chowkidars are directed to cooperate with each other while performing their duties for safety and security of their respective villagers especially on forthcoming Republic Day," it said.

PTI