High alert declared as IB warns of big terror strikes in major Indian cities

The Delhi police has issued an advisory to its counterparts across the country to step up security in the wake of an Intelligence Bureau warning on terror attacks. The IB warning states that terrorist groups could look to strike at crowded places. The intelligence is however not specific to any place.

The Delhi Police Special cell has issued an advisory to all security agencies across the country to step up the security measures at interstate bus terminals, railway stations, five star hotels, malls and markets, religious places, embassies of western countries, metro stations, airports, stadiums, and tourist places or other sites visited by foreign nationals.

The security agencies have also been directed to keep a tab on suspicious articles if found in vehicles and to conduct proper checking on interstate borders.

This is the second such alert being issued in the past month. Earlier this month the Central IB had warned about the presence of militants in the National Capital. The alert graded A+ stated that the terrorists were planning a series of attacks.

This time around the alert is not specific only to Delhi, but to all major cities in the country. The IB says that some militants from Kashmir are looking to strike at other major cities in the country.

The advisory by the Delhi police states that militants are planning a series of terror attacks at various places in India. While further details are yet to emerge, initial indications point towards possibility of crowded public places, market and locations frequented by foreign nationals being among the possible targets. The advisory also states that the details on the likely timing or the location are not immediately available.

The IB issued the alert on the basis of an intercept and further details on this is being worked on.

