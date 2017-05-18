Here is why the Karnataka mining case worth Rs 35,000 crore is falling apart

There may be no logical conclusion to the illegal mining case worth Rs 35,000 crore unearthed in Karnataka. It appears as though there would be a quietus of burial in these cases involving former Karnataka BJP minister Janardhan Reddy and others.

With the CBI telling the Industries and Commerce department that no prima facie case has been made out to justify the registration of a case, it appears as though the case may never see the light of the day. The CBI according to a news18 report has said that no case has been made out on the question of illegal export of iron ore from Karnataka through the Goan ports.

This declaration by the CBI comes three years after an inquiry was ordered against Reddy following a mammoth Lokayukta report. It was claimed in the Lokayukta report prepared by Justice Santhosh Hegde and his team that at least 12.57 crore metric tonnes of iron ore was transported from the Goan ports.

The former Lokayukta Justice Hegde is dismayed and says that his team had documented the case without any malice. Can it be disputed that that 2.4 lakh metric tonnes was deposited in the Belekeri port? This had disappeared and someone must be answerable to this, he also said.

The case appears to be falling like nine pins. A few months back the Karnataka High Court had discharged Janardhan Reddy and his companies on a technical ground. It was said that the Enforcement Directorate had used the wrong provisions of law in pursuing the case. The ED has not appealed against this judgment as yet. The case against B S Yeddyurappa also fell apart after he was acquitted by a court. He was accused of taking bribe through cheque. Incidentally this was the case that cost him the post of chief minister.

OneIndia News