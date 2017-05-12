Here is why D K Shivakumar will not to celebrate his birthday

Karnataka's minister, D K Shivakumar has decided not to celebrate his birthday on May 15th. He has said that due to the prevailing drought situation in the state, he has decided not to observe his birthday.

He made this announcement at a time when several of his followers were gearing up to celebrate his birthday on a grand scale. The Minister for Energy made it clear that he does not want to observe his birthday and it would not be right to have such grand celebrations especially when Karnataka is reeling under drought.

"My friends, admirers, Congress workers are requested not to exhibit banners, posters, cutouts and issue press and TV advertisements on my birthday," he said.

I will not be available in Bengaluru on that day as I will be on tour. I request them, instead to indulge in meaningful which will help the poor. The poor and needy are the worst affected by the drought, D K Shivakumar said while requesting that his birthday is not celebrated on May 15.

