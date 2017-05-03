Here is why Amit Shah is hopping mad at K S Eshwarappa

All eyes are on the two day state executive meeting of the BJP in Karnataka. The event would be held at Mysuru from May 6 onwards amidst an ugly rebellion in the party. Prior to the start of the event, the BJP's national president, Amit Shah would make an announced in a bid to put and end to the rebellion.

Sources say that the party's central leadership is angry with K S Eshwarappa for claiming that Shah had given the nod for the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade. Shah has conveyed to the BJP's in-charge in the state Muralidhar Rao that action would be taken and a decision would be announced shortly. Eshwarappa is said to have to said that Shah had given him permission for the Brigade on January 27 at Delhi. This is false, BJP sources in Delhi say.

The BJP's central leadership will tell Eshwarappa to stay away from the Brigade and work for the party instead. Eshwarappa however remains unfazed and would continue attending meetings of the Brigade. He says that his battle is against the functioning of Yeddyurappa. He told reporters that Shah had not opposed the functioning of the Brigade. I will not defy the central leadership, he also said. The Brigade is emerging as a forum for Dalits in the state, he also said.

OneIndia News