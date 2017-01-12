Here is what India Inc. said about new Tata sons chairman

Mumbai, Jan 12: India Inc. on Thursday welcomed the appointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the new Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

Chandrasekaran, 53, has spent some 30 years in the Tata group and is the first non-Parsi to head the $103-billion global empire with a 148-year history.

Here is what the top echelon of India Inc. said on the appointment Chandrasekaran as the new Executive Chairman of Tata Sons:

"Chandra is a great choice," said N.R. Narayan Murthy, the Infosys co-counder.

"He is all the time learning with people, he is all the time sharing with people. I have no doubt the entire industry will be celebrating today," Murthy added.

Terming Chandrasekharan's elevation as an "outstanding choice," Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani said: "Chandra, as he is fondly referred to, brings to the table an unparalleled track record of value creation and visionary leadership at TCS, the Kohinoor in the Tata Crown."

"Having run many marathons with him, I have the highest regard for Chandra's spirit of endurance, grit, determination and focus. He is, as they say, the complete package!," Ambani added.

Banker Deepak Parekh, who has been on the board of Tata Group company Indian Hotels said: "Excellent choice. He deserves it. I've known him for several years and he is level headed, dynamic and young."

Parekh said the challenges before Chandrasekaran will be the UK operations ot Tata Steel, and Tata Telecom.

"We heartily welcome the appointment of Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons. We are sure that this will enable Tata Group to continue in its endeavour in retaining their premiere position in the country," said State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya.

Another top banker Chanda Kochhar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank, said: "I congratulate Chandra on his appointment as the Chairman of Tata Sons. He has led TCS to become a global technology major."

"His global experience, deep business acumen and long association with the Tata Group will prove invaluable in his new role. I have interacted closely with him over the years, including in government-industry forums. He is always warm, engaging and insightful. I wish him all the very best," she added.

