Here is how you can pocket Narendra Modi

You can now pocket Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was a question that the PM asked the Indian diaspora in Netherlands-" Do you want India's Prime Minister in your pocket?"

He was referring to the NaMo mobile phone app. This app is described as an exclusive opportunity to connect with the PM of India. During his address he urged the members in the audience to download the app.

"I will be there on it all the time and you can have me in your pocket," he said to members of the Indian diaspora in Hague.

Modi further said that the India of the 21st century cannot stay behind when it comes to technology and infrastructure. Everything we have must be world class, the PM also said,

Modi said that he wanted to see the poor and the rural people in India to also reap the benefits of technology via mobile phones. "Can you live without your mobile for just one hour? You find it difficult, don't you? So don't you think India's poor and those who live in rural areas should also have mobiles," the PM asked.

OneIndia News