Here's how to get a duplicate Aadhaar online

With Aadhaar being made mandatory for day to day affairs like PAN linking, LPG linking, bank accounts linking, losing or misplacing can give anyone a headache. Below is an easy guideline on how you can get a duplicate copy of Aadhaar online in case you have lost your Aadhaar.

To retrieve the lost Aadhaar/ Enrolment ID online, your Aadhaar details must have correct mobile number and/or email id registered. This is necessary because you will receive 'OTP' (One Time Password) which will be used in helping you retrieve your Aadhaar even if you don't remember your Aadhaar number or enrolment number.

You are required to visit website uidai.gov.in to download the duplicate copy of Aadhaar. The UIDAI website provides this option under the 'Aadhaar Online Service.

One can click on the option 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID'. The website will direct you to another page.

The page will ask you to fill in various fields such as Name, Email or Mobile number. You are also required to choose whether you want to retrieve Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrolment Number (EID).

Click on 'Send One Time Password'. You will receive the OTP on your mobile or email ID, whichever is filled by you. Enter the OTP to verify it.

Once the OTP received by you has been entered in the field meant for it on the UIDAI website and verified as correct by the software, you will receive Aadhaar number either on your email or mobile whichever is mentioned by you earlier. You can use the Aadhaar number/enrolment Id received by you on the email/mobile to download the e-copy.

Click on the 'Download Aadhaar' option. You will be redirected to new page. Here you are required to enter few details such as Aadhaar number/ Enrolment ID, name, pin code of your home address.

Click on 'Get One Time Password' option. An OTP will be sent your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP received to download the e-Aadhaar copy on your computer.

The PDF file will be password protected. The password to open the pdf file containing your Aadhaar is the pincode of your home address.

Note: If you are having trouble in receiving OTP on your mobile number/email ID, you can first verify it using 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' option available on the home page of UIDAI website. Once mobile number/email ID has been verified then you can fill in the details again to download e-copy.

