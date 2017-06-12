Here is how Modi keeps a tab on his ministers

It is a well known fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a task master. He keeps regular checks on his ministers and how they are performing. In a bid to assess their performance, the Prime Minister has sought details about the movement of files, particularly the time a file remained pending in their offices.

The exercise is being seen by many ministries as a precursor to a Cabinet reshuffle which is likely to take place after the next President of India is elected in July.

The ministers have been asked to submit details of the files they received in their offices between June 1, 2014 and May 31 2017.

The PMO has sought to know the period within which the files were cleared along with the details of files which were pending till May 31. Modi is learnt to have given the directive in a recent cabinet meeting after which forms were sent to the respective ministers.

The forms are divided into five columns with subheads -- opening balance, files received during period, total files, disposed, pending at the end of period and breakup of pending files. The breakup of pending files is further divided into -- 15 days, 15 days to one month and one month to three months.

Modi has also sought an action taken report on the letters which were written to the Prime Minister on his email ID or on the PMO public grievances portal or to his office and were forwarded to ministries concerned.

OneIndia News