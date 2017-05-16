Here are the 36 Universities enabled with free WiFi

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced that the students of 38 Central universities including Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indira Gandhi National Open University will be enabled with WiFi from July 2017.

Here are the 36 Universities enabled with free WiFi
Image for representational Image only

The project of providing WiFi in these 36 Central universities was proposed in August 2016. This way, the authorities can grab the ICT in teaching. As per the reports, it will benefit all the learners in higher education institutions at any given moment.

Here are the list of 38 Central Universities:

  1. Banaras Hindu University; Assam University
  2. Silchar; HNBG University, Uttarakhand
  3. Central University, Kashmir; Tripura University
  4. Manipur University, Aizawl
  5. Central University, Himachal Pradesh
  6. Central University South Bihar, BIT
  7. EFL University, Hyderabad
  8. Central University, Orissa
  9. Pondicherry University
  10. MANU University, Hyderabad
  11. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi
  12. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi
  13. BSBR Ambedkar University
  14. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
  15. GG Vishwa Vidyalaya, Bilaspur
  16. Sikkim University, Gangtok
  17. Nagaland University, Kohima
  18. Mizoram University, Aizawal
  19. Central University, Jammu Tavi
  20. Tezpur University
  21. Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar
  22. Delhi University
  23. Central University, Jharkhand
  24. VB Shantiniketan, West Bangal
  25. Hyderabad University
  26. Central University, Punjab
  27. Central University, Tamil Nadu
  28. Jamia Millia Islamia University
  29. Dr HG Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar
  30. Central University, Karnataka
  31. Central University, Haryana
  32. Central University, Gujarat
  33. IGNT University, Amarkantak
  34. MG Antarrashriya, Wardha
  35. Central University, Rajasthan
  36. Central University, Kerala

OneIndia News

Read more about:

universities, wifi, prakash javadekar, students

Other articles published on May 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...