Here are the 36 Universities enabled with free WiFi

Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced that the students of 38 Central universities including Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indira Gandhi National Open University will be enabled with WiFi from July 2017.

The project of providing WiFi in these 36 Central universities was proposed in August 2016. This way, the authorities can grab the ICT in teaching. As per the reports, it will benefit all the learners in higher education institutions at any given moment.

Here are the list of 38 Central Universities:

Banaras Hindu University; Assam University Silchar; HNBG University, Uttarakhand Central University, Kashmir; Tripura University Manipur University, Aizawl Central University, Himachal Pradesh Central University South Bihar, BIT EFL University, Hyderabad Central University, Orissa Pondicherry University MANU University, Hyderabad Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi BSBR Ambedkar University Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh GG Vishwa Vidyalaya, Bilaspur Sikkim University, Gangtok Nagaland University, Kohima Mizoram University, Aizawal Central University, Jammu Tavi Tezpur University Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar Delhi University Central University, Jharkhand VB Shantiniketan, West Bangal Hyderabad University Central University, Punjab Central University, Tamil Nadu Jamia Millia Islamia University Dr HG Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar Central University, Karnataka Central University, Haryana Central University, Gujarat IGNT University, Amarkantak MG Antarrashriya, Wardha Central University, Rajasthan Central University, Kerala

OneIndia News