Here are the 36 Universities enabled with free WiFi

Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced that the students of 38 Central universities including Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indira Gandhi National Open University will be enabled with WiFi from July 2017.
The project of providing WiFi in these 36 Central universities was proposed in August 2016. This way, the authorities can grab the ICT in teaching. As per the reports, it will benefit all the learners in higher education institutions at any given moment.
Here are the list of 38 Central Universities:
- Banaras Hindu University; Assam University
- Silchar; HNBG University, Uttarakhand
- Central University, Kashmir; Tripura University
- Manipur University, Aizawl
- Central University, Himachal Pradesh
- Central University South Bihar, BIT
- EFL University, Hyderabad
- Central University, Orissa
- Pondicherry University
- MANU University, Hyderabad
- Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi
- Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi
- BSBR Ambedkar University
- Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
- GG Vishwa Vidyalaya, Bilaspur
- Sikkim University, Gangtok
- Nagaland University, Kohima
- Mizoram University, Aizawal
- Central University, Jammu Tavi
- Tezpur University
- Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar
- Delhi University
- Central University, Jharkhand
- VB Shantiniketan, West Bangal
- Hyderabad University
- Central University, Punjab
- Central University, Tamil Nadu
- Jamia Millia Islamia University
- Dr HG Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar
- Central University, Karnataka
- Central University, Haryana
- Central University, Gujarat
- IGNT University, Amarkantak
- MG Antarrashriya, Wardha
- Central University, Rajasthan
- Central University, Kerala
OneIndia News