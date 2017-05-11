Here are Prime Minister Modi's foreign travel details

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has visited 44 countries till November 2016. These details were released by the Prime Minister's Office. The details about the expenses incurred on chartered flights used by Modi state that most of them were bilateral trips.

The details available suggest that he travelled to the United States four times and toured twice the countries of Japan, Nepal, Singapore, France, China, Uzbekistan, Russia and Afghanistan. He has also covered all continents except Antarctica.

The maximum expenses incurred were on the chartered flights PM Modi took to visit France, Germany and Canada - over Rs 31 crore. The trip lasted nine days from April 9 -17, 2015.

His central Asia tour included visits to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in the span of nine days. Similarly, the PM's African tour came in July 2016 when he travelled to Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya. The prime minister has visited all his SAARC neighbours as well. He has travelled to Nepal twice, once as a state visit and the other to attend the SAARC summit. He has even touched down in Pakistan once in December, 2015 while he was en route home from Afghanistan. His visit to Lahore coincided with the birthday of Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The expenses on the foreign tours of PM Modi are met out of the budget head - "Cabinet Ministers - Maintenance of PM's aircraft - Other charges" under Demand no, 47. While he used chartered flights on most trips, visits to neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh were done aboard the Boeing Business Jets (BBJs) of the Indian Air Force.

Here is a short list:

Bhutan,June 2014 - Rs 2.45 crore

Brazil, July 2014 - Rs 20.35 crore

Myanmar, Australia and Fiji, November 2014 - Rs 22.58 crore

China, Mongolia and South Korea, April 2015 - Rs 15.15 crore

Ireland and USA, September 2015 - Rs 18.46 crore

Belgium, USA and Saudi Arabia - April 2016, Rs 15.85 crore

Vietnam and China - September 2016, Rs 9.53 crore

( The full list is available on the website of the PMO)

OneIndia News