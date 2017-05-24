'Her heart is pure', says man who married an acid attack victim

Mumbai, May 24: In not less than a Bollywood story, a man came forward to marry an acid attack victim in Thane. The man identified as Rahul Kumar (22) works as a CCTV operator in Malad happen to dial a wrong number which happened to be an acid attack victim Lalita's number. After two months the duo fell in love and later decided to get married.

Rahul Kumar during the wedding said that Lalita's heart is pure and that's what matter him the most.

On the other hand, Lalita said that she had lost hope whether someone would marry her but even after knowing the truth, Rahul had come forward to marry her.

"I am feeling very happy. I had never thought that I would ever get married. He, even after knowing the truth, still remained on his decision to marry me," said an overwhelmed Lalita.

"It had always been my dream to do something different. I knew I would do something good. My mother supported me and my entire family. Didn't know a wrong number would change my life entirely," he said.

What has happened to Lalita?

The 26-year-old Lalita became the victim of an acid attack in Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh in 2012.

Lalita's fate turned fearful after her cousins threw acid over her due to personal enmity.

The victims had undergone 17 surgeries after her face was completely burnt in the attack. She will also undergo treatment after her marriage.

Responding to the marriage of Rahul and Lalita, Saahas foundation, an NGO and as many from the film industry came forward to help the victim.

Actor Vivek Oberoi has gifted an apartment in Thane and designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla prepared Lalita's attire and presented her a wedding necklace.

"I wish they stay happy together. He (Rahul) loves her truly. He was telling me that their love story is filmy. It was a wrong number and then they became friends. Now they are starting a new life. Lalita is a strong girl. I met Lalita when we had an awareness programme held by Saahas foundation," said Vivek, adding that he wished them a bright future ahead.

OneIndia News