Henious acts of Pakistan army: Mutilating bodies is nothing new

Bodies of two Indian soldiers were found in a mutilated condition on Monday along the Line Of Control. While India was quick to condemn the cowardly act, the Pakistani army refuses to stop its despicable acts. As expected, Pakistan denied mutilating bodies of Indian soldiers but this is not the first time that the Pakistan army has behaved in a unsoldierly and barbaric manner. Since 1999, Pakistan army has shocked the world with its heinous acts.

Indian was taken aback with the case of Captain Saurabh Kalia. During the 1999 Kargil conflict Captain Kalia was tortured by Pakistani captors who held him as a prisoner of war. Pakistan later handed over his mutilated body to India. He along with five other soldiers of his patrolling team was captured alive and kept in captivity where they were tortured, then killed.

In February 2000, a terrorist, Ilyas Kashmiri had led a raid on the Indian army's 'Ashok Listening Post' in the Nowshera sector. Seven Indian soldiers were killed in the raids. The terrorist had then the head of an Indian jawan to Pakistan. 24-year-old Indian jawan Bhausaheb Maruti Talekar whose head was taken to Pakistan belonged to the 17 Maratha Light Infantry.

In June 2008, a jawan of the 2/8 Gorkha Rifles lost his way. He was captured by the Border Action team in Kel sector. Indian authorities found his body beheaded after a few days.

In January 2013, Lance Naik Hemraj was killed and his body was mutilated by BAT. The border action team also beheaded Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh. Another BSF constable, Rajinder Singh, suffered injuries in the attack.

On October 28, 2016, Pakistan sponsored militants attacked a post along the LoC and killed an Indian Army soldier. His body was found in a mutilated condition in the Machil sector.

OneIndia News