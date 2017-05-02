Hemraj’s mother reminds Sushma Swaraj of her ‘bring 10 heads from Pak’ remark

New Delhi, May 2: A day after Pakistani forces beheaded two Indian soldiers in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, mother of Lance Naik Hemraj, who was killed in a similar manner by Pakistani attackers in 2013, asked the government to attack Pakistan for its repeated brutality against Indian jawans.

"When my son's body was mutilated, the government said 10 heads will be brought for one. It's time for decisive war," said mother of Hemraj.

Back in 2013 after the brutal killing and beheading of Hemraj and his colleague Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh were carried out by Pakistan's Border Action Team, the then leader of the opposition and current external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said if Pakistan does not return the severed head of the martyred soldier Hemraj, India should get at least 10 heads from the other side.

"The question is: Will we sit without any reaction and engage in a dialogue [with Pakistan]? This should not happen. At least the government should react in some way. That is why we have said the government should take some tough measures," Swaraj said.

Hemraj and Sudhakar were killed on January 8, 2013 by the Pakistan Army regulars after infiltrating into the Indian territory in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today, the nation is demanding: Don't prove a weak government. They [the Pakistan Army] came on the Line of Control, killed our soldier and took away his head with them and there should be no reaction ... this should not be tolerated at any cost," said Swaraj.

Swaraj added, "The government (the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh government) should apologise for the apathy. They should apologise to the family of the soldier and the country. But they should at the same time take revenge for the incident."

The two soldiers killed on Monday were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of the Border Security Force. A BSF constable Rajinder Singh was injured but is out of danger.

The army issued a statement saying that the bodies of an army soldier and a BSF head constable were mutilated but a senior army officer told PTI that they were beheaded.

OneIndia News