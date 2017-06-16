Help this Chhattisgarh couple to treat their two disabled children

Raipur, June 16: Parents of two differently abled children in Koriya's Baikunthpur, Chhattisgarh, have sought help from the administration for the treatment of their wards.

Both the children suffer from severe physical disability. Because of their disability, the children--one girl and second a boy--are unable to walk on their own.

Chhattisgarh: Parents of two differently abled children in Koriya's Baikunthpur, appeal for help from local admin, govt for their treatment pic.twitter.com/xwbOBZOvF8 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 16, 2017

The poor parents, who can't afford the treatment fee of their children, have no other option but to knock at the door of the administration to seek help. Both the children are below 10 and need immediate help, reported ANI.

Moreover, the parents have to often carry their kids either on their lap or shoulder to move them from one place to another. Thus the couple is often forced to skip their work as the children need constant care and attention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking special interest in the welfare of the disabled population and has given them a new name 'Divyang' (one who is possessed with divinity).

However, the couple's plight showcases that the government needs to do more to solve various issues of disabled people.

The disabled people are often called India's invisible population. The 2011 Census put the number of differently abled in the country at 26.8 million or about 2.23 per cent of the country's population.

Activists say that the numbers are much higher than the figures stated by the 2011 Census.

OneIndia News