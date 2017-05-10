Hectic police activity at Jayalalithaa's Kodanad Estate

Hectic police activity was witnessed at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Kodanad Estate on Wednesday. The sudden spurt in activity triggered rumours of income tax raids at Jayalalithaa's summer retreat. The income tax department, however, has not confirmed any raids at the estate so far.

Officers in mufti and in uniform arrived at the estate at 8 AM on Wednesday and have been conducting searches. The police teams' presence is said to be part of ongoing investigating into the murder of a security guard on the premises and burglary. It may be noted that the police have already arrested eight suspects in the case while the prime suspect, a former driver of Jayalalithaa was killed in an accident.

The searches being conducted at the Kodanad estate add strength to the suspicion that the burglary and the murder were committed in an attempt to steal documents. Police sources maintained that Kanagaraj, former driver of Jayalalithaa tricked the others to join him in the heist. The police, after questioning the accused have come to believe that their motive, as suggested by Kanagaraj, was to steal a 'huge stash of cash'. The save vault in the estate was untouched, claim police.

The gang had specifically targeted two rooms in the estate that were used by Jayalalithaa and Sasikala Natarajan. While police claim that they made away with wrist watches and crystal artefacts, the team could not find either money or documents. The hectic activity at the Kodanad estate comes days after the police brought three accused for verification and took them back to Kerala.

OneIndia News