Heavy snowfall in Shimla; avalanche warning issued

Shimla, Jan 25: Heavy snowfall crippled normal life in Himachal Pradesh's tribal areas with district officials warning people against venturing out due to the possibility of an avalanche. Intermittent heavy snowfall continued as several places in mid and lower hills received moderate to heavy rains.

Avalanche threat loomed large over tribal areas and other higher hills, prompting district administration to warn people against venturing out till the stormy conditions subside. The Deputy Commissioners of tribal districts have also been directed to take adequate steps to ensure safety of people and restore the services affected by snowfall.

MeT office has warned of heavy to very heavy snowfall or rains at isolated places in higher hills and tribal areas on Thursday and predicted rains or snow at a few places in higher hills up to January 30 and at other places up to January 27. Keylong and Kalpa in tribal Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts received 50 cm and 30 cm of snow till evening while Pooh area also experienced heavy snowfall as 60 cm of snow has been recorded till evening. Power supply has been disrupted in Lahaul Valley, which is cut off from rest of the state by road.

The mighty Rohtang Pass and Kunzam and Saach Passes also received heavy snowfall and the entire area is covered under 40 to 60 cm thick blanket of snow. The key tourist resort of Manali was wettest in the state with 68 mm of rains followed by Dharamsala with 25 mm and Kangra 12 mm of rains. The sky remained overcast in Shimla and surrounding areas with strong winds blowing across the region.

The biting cold wave marginally abated following snowfall in higher reaches and mercury rose by a few degrees and minimum temperature stayed between minus 8.0 degree Celsius and minus 13 degree Celsius in high altitude tribal areas while Kalpa, Keylong and Manali recorded minimum temperatures at minus 1.2 degree Celsius, minus 0.2 and 1.0 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature rose to 7.0 degree Celsius at Dharamsala, followed by Bhuntar 7.2, Shimla 7.6, Sundernagar 7.8, Nahan 10.6, Palampur 11.0 and Una 12.5 degree Celsius. However, day temperatures remained below normal in tribal areas and higher hills. Kalpa and Manali recorded a high of 2.0 degree Celsius and 5.2 degree Celsius. Solan was hottest in the region with a high of 20.0 degree Celsius, followed by Una 19.6, Nahan 16.8, Sundernagar 15.0, Shimla 14.6, Bhuntar 13.6, Dharamshala 12.2, Manali 5.2 and Kalpa 2.0 degree Celsius.

