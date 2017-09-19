Heavy rains lash Mumbai city again, schools and college to be shut on Wednesday

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday night declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai on Wednesday. Maharashtra Education Minister took to Twitter to announce the holiday and maintained that the same would be compensated during Diwali.

The precautionary holiday will be applicable for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Meanwhile, a Varanasi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight overshot runway on landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. Emergency chutes were deployed for the passengers after the flight overshot the runway. The flight SG-703 was carrying 183 passengers and all are said to be safe.

Dadar-Parel area last few minutes gone into 29 August mode of dumping rains with strong winds. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/seextihX4W — MumbaiWeather (@IndianWeather_) September 19, 2017

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday bringing back fears of another inundation. While there were no reports of waterlogging, the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport was suspended post 6.49 PM.

As visibility dropped to 25 meters, the Mumbai Airport authorities suspended flight operations starting 6.49 PM. 4 flights were diverted according to the airport's Public Relations office. Mumbaikars shared pictures and videos of rain fury in the city on social media bringing back memories of largescale destruction that heavy rains brought down on the city in August earlier this year.

#Visual SpiceJet flight overshot runway 27 on landing at Mumbai airport & skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet runway. pic.twitter.com/7tmWtoiGBy — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2017

Heavy rains lashed South Mumbai, Kandivili, Borivali, Andheri, and Bhandup on Tuesday but the Disaster Management Cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation maintained that the rains had not affected road or train traffic. According to IMD data, between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM on Tuesday, Colaba observatory was recorded 34.9 mm rainfall while Santacruz observatory recorded 108.2 mm.

The BMC, this time around, claimed that it was prepared to tackle the situation and the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains for the next two days. The Colaba observatory has predicted downpour in the north Konkan region of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its neighbouring areas.

OneIndia News