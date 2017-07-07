Heavy rains expected in north-east, other places: IMD

New Delhi, July 7: Heavy to very heavy rains will occur across several states in eastern and north-eastern India by July 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

"Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely in Assam and Meghalaya from July 8 to 11, apart from Uttarakhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura," IMD said.

Additionally, downpour has been predicted for Kerala on July 10, and Konkan, Goa, and coastal Karnataka on July 11.

The national capital will have to wait for the rains till July 11, IMD said.

IANS