Heavy rain claims another life in Kerala, landslides reported, alert sounded

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kerala for the second consecutive day on Monday. Multiple incidents of landslides and trees uprooting were reported from across the state. One person was killed after a tree came crashing down on him due to heavy rains in Thondimala of Idukki district.

Palakkad, Idukki, Malappuram witnessed rain fury for the second day while other districts got some respite. A biker, identified as Manu, a resident of Idukki, was killed when a tree came crashing down on his bike on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. At least three people were killed in various rain-related incidents in the state on Sunday.

Alert sounded

The India Meteorological Department has sounded an alert of heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala till September 19. 7-11 cms rain is predicted to continue until the morning of September 9. The state government has kept fire and emergency service personnel, disaster management department etc on standby in case of emergencies.

Kerala is witnessing the heaviest downpour in the last five years with Palakkad receiving the highest, 235 mm rainfall on Sunday. The rains have, however, brought respite to dry spell witnessed at the onset of monsoon. The rains have led to rise in water level of the Mullaperiyar dam to 126 feet. Sluice gates of five dams have been opened.

OneIndia News