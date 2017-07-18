Rain throws life out of gear in Gujarat's Valsad, train services disrupted

Incessant rains in Gujarat's Valsad district has thrown life out of gear as the heavy downpour inundated several roads and affected train services.

Even the Navsari district is affected by rains where Chikhli and Gandevi recorded 122 mm of rainfall on Monday

Vapi, Kaprada, Dharampur and Pardi in Valsad district received 95 mm of rainfall.

Both the districts have already recieved 30 per cent of the total rainfall this season.

The monsoon arrived in Gujarat in the last week on June. The Skymet weather had predicted that Gujarat may become rain surplus and deficiency of Saurashtra and Kutch may reduce this year.

Such was the state in Valsad that water flooded several hosues in the low lying regions, forcing people to vacate their residences and seek refuge in higher land.

Reports also say that a woman was almost dragged away by a strong current , but was by deputy sarpanch of the village in Chikli taluka.

OneIndia News