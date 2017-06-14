Heavy downpour hits normal life in Assam

Several areas of Guwahati were waterlogged by flash floods following heavy rains disrupted normal life on Tuesday.
Traffic jam, water logging:
Water has entered several houses in those areas and the heavy water logging on the roads also caused severe traffic jams. Cars, buses, bikes and vehicles of every sort were found stranded in almost all the major roads of the city.
Districts affected:
The districts that continued to be affected by the floods are Anil Nagar, Tarun Nagar, VIP Road, Rajgarh, Bhetapara, Jorabat, R G Baruah Road area, GS Road and much more were waterlogged.
Brahmaputra water level gradually increasing
The water level in Brahmaputra river has indicated an increasing trend and is flowing above the danger level, prompting the officials to suspend ferry services.
In Mizoram, 8 persons died, six others missing:
Eight persons died and six others were missing after flash floods caused by heavy rainfall wrecked havoc at Tlabung in Mizoram's Lunglei district. As many as 350 houses have been submerged in different parts of the state in the flash floods.
OneIndia News