Hear us too: Akhilesh faction in SC on symbol row

The Samajwadi's Party's Ram Gopal Yadav has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court pre-empting a petition by the Mulayam Singh Yadav faction against the Election Commission order. Yadav filed the caveat stating that the Akhilesh faction be heard before and no ex-parte order be passed.

A caveat is filed to ensure that the courts do not pass any interim order without hearing both sides.

After the Election Commission ruled in favour of the Akhilesh faction, Mulayam had spoken about filing an appeal against the verdict. The ECI had recognised the Akhilesh faction as the real Samajwadi Party and also permitted the use of the party symbol during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Meanwhile, there are no signs of any appeal being filed by the Mulayam faction. Sources say that the appeal may not be filed after all. Instead, Mulayam and his supporters are likely to contest as independent candidates in the elections.

Earlier during the day, the Congress announced that it would be fighting the elections with the SP with Akhilesh as the leader. The Congress' CM candidate Sheila Dixit offered to step down in the view of this alliance being formed.

One India News