Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav deputes 3 docs, 2 nurses at his residence

Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav is embroiled in another controversy. Tej Pratap deputed three doctors and two nurses at his residence for over a week to treat his father RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Owing to the deputation of the staff, patients at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science were reportedly left unattended, according to reports.

'Health minister is chairman, can't say no to him and we have to send a team, said IGIMS medical superintendent, PK Sinha on deputation of doctors and male nurses at Tej Pratap Yadav's home for over a week.

Asked about identity of the patient, he didn't reveal who the patient was. 'Why should I disclose who were we treating, there was someone from his (Health Minister) family', said PK Sinha.

"For common people as well, our doctors are sent at their doorstep. IGIMS doctors are always sent to places if needed. If we do any work, it's on the basis of information. So when we got the information regarding this issue, we sent our doctors there," Sinha added.

