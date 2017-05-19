Health care and education to be exempted from GST: Arun Jaitley

The Goods and Services Tax would be consumer friendly as health care and education to be exempted from the ambit of the bill, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Srinagar.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said four different rate slabs would be fixed for services: 5%, 12%, standard rate of 18% and luxury rate of 28%. Five per cent rate slab mostly comprises of transport services, he added. The GST Council headed by Jaitley met in Srinagar to take a final call on the new taxation regime and finalise the rates of different commodities and services.

The goods and services tax is slated for launch from July 1 which is India's biggest tax overhaul since independence.

With the GST, India will join select league of nations with a goods and service tax. France was the first country to implement the GST in 1954.

