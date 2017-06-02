He quit his high-paying job in US to give debt-ridden farmers of Mandya a new life

From US to Mandya

Disturbed by this, Madhu who has his roots from Mandya decided to help the farming community flourish. Leaving his high profile life in California, Madhu retuned back to Mandya and launched Mandya Organic Farmers Cooperative Society, with 270 farmers, in 2015.

He also started a retail outlet called Organic Mandya, at Bengaluru-Mysuru highway next to the shop, where farmers can sell their organic products profitably.

Through what is called a Sweat Donation Campaign, organised by Organic Mandya, 3,000 Bengalureans and Mysureans volunteers have been making trips to farmers' steads and working in their fields.