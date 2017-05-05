He modified an auto and look what Mahindra's chairman gifted him

He modified an autorickshaw and made it look like a Mahindra Scorpio. The picture posted on the social media immediately grabbed the attention of Anand Mahindra, chairman of the group. Mahindra was so impressed that he launched a hunt for the creator.

Sunil, a resident of Thiruvalla, Kerala was gifted a Supro mini truck worth Rs 4 lakh while his modified autorickshaw was kept in a museum in a Mahindra museum. The mini truck was handed over to Sunil at a Mahindra showroom.

The picture of the modified vehicle went viral on the social media and the same was alerted to Anand Mahindra who was extremely impressed about the same. After hunting for Sunil, the chairman of the group finally tracked him.

It was in fact Anil Panicker the deputy general manager with the Mahindra group who brought this to the notice of the chairman. Panicker a fan of modified vehicles thought that his chairman must see the picture of the modified autorickshaw. Luckily, Anand Mahindra took note of it and responded as well.

Sunil on the other hand is elated. He said that he is so happy that he got a mini truck. I have a job at a hotel and as of now I have not decided what I want to do with the mini truck. I will think of something, he said.

OneIndia News