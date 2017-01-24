He is promoting bribery: BJP on Kejriwal over remarks on EC

Kejriwal on Monday told the EC that his remarks were aimed at containing corruption.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his remark that the Election Commission had failed to stop corruption in the poll bound states. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told ANI that Kejriwal was denigrating the integrity of the EC.

Patra said it was Kejriwal who was promoting bribery by saying that 'people should take money from other parties but vote only for the Aam Aadmi Party'.

Days after the EC censured him for exhorting voters in poll-bound Goa to accept bribes, Kejriwal on Monday told the poll panel that his remarks were aimed at containing corruption. He, in fact, sought a review of its order to allow him to repeat the comments.

He also asked the EC to make him the brand ambassador to put an end to bribery in elections, alleging its order against him was encouraging corruption.

"By stopping me to say what I am saying, the EC is not stopping corruption, but encouraging it; I hope they will re-examine this. Through this comment, I am trying to stop bribery. In fact, the EC should make me its brand ambassador," Kejriwal said in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi.

The Delhi chief minister later took to Twitter to attack the EC, saying that it had failed to stop corruption in poll bound states.

