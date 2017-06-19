HC probe reveals Rs 10 crore deal behind Gayatri Prajapati's bail

The Allahabad high court probe into the granting of bail to former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati in a rape case has revealed a shocking fact. It revealed high-level corruption in the posting of judges who handle cases of crimes such as rape and murder.

The probe ordered by Allahabad high court Chief Justice Dilip B Bhosale revealed a deep conspiracy in which senior judges were involved. The bail was granted after striking Rs 10 crore, reported Times of India.

In his report, Bhosale said additional district and sessions judge O P Mishra was posted as POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offenses) judge on April 7 when he had just three weeks left for retirement. He granted bail to Prajapati on April 25. OP Mishra was appointed bypassing norms and by removing a judge who was "handling the assignment efficiently" for a year.

The total amount Rs 10 crore, of which Rs 5 crore was shared among three lawyers who acted as middlemen and Rs 5 crore was paid to district judge Rajendra Singh who posted Mishra to the court and the POCSO judge (Mishra).

It may be recalled that the UP police had registered a FIR on February 17 against Prajapati, a minister in the Samajwadi Party government, in a rape case. The SIT has filed the charge- sheet in a local court on June 3.A Chitrakoot-based woman corporator had alleged that Prajapati and his aides had raped her and attempted to molest her minor daughter in 2014.

OneIndia News