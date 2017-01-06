Delhi HC dismisses Omar Abdullah wife's plea for accommodation

New Delhi, Jan 6: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by Payal Abdullah, the estranged wife of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, against the order asking her to vacate government accommodation allotted to him in Lutyens' Zone here.

A division bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice V.K. Rao denied relief to Payal and said that if her husband can shift to a private accommodation, there is no reason to treat her differently.

Payal has challenged the single judge's August 19 order, through which she was asked to "gracefully" vacate bungalow No.7 on Akbar Road here.

Seeking government accommodation for her and her sons on the ground that they have 'Z' and 'Z Plus' category security, she had said she along with her sons are living in a rented flat after vacating the bungalow, but it is not appropriate on security grounds.

The bungalow was allotted to Omar Abdullah, the National Conference leader, in 1999 when he was elected to parliament from Jammu and Kashmir and became a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre.

IANS