HBSE Class 10 result 2017: Revised toppers list released after major goof up

The Haryana Board HBSE Class 10th Result 2017 were declared on Monday, but there was a twist to the tale. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) had to withdraw the Class 10 results over an incorrect merit list, just hours after the results were announced.

This goof up was nothing but a cruel joke on three girls fromFatehabad district. According to the results announced around 4 pm, Monika Rani from Bhirdana village had topped the state by scoring 493 out of 500 marks.

Just three hours later everything changed for her. The board issued a new list in which the name of Yudhveer Singh from Sirsa district's Lehranwali village took the top position with 499 marks.

The initial list had also granted the joint third position to Sakshi Karwasra, the daughter of a school bus driver in Bhutankalan village, and Anjali, a resident of Tohana town, with 490 out of 500 marks. However their names did not figure in the rectified list.

This is not the first time that the board results have been goofed up over a technical glitch. Last year the board failed to declare the results on the pre-announced date owing to a software glitch which had caused confusion.

How to check HBSE Class 10th Result 2017:

The results for Class 10 were declared on Monday. The results are available at the official site of the board, bseh.org. In order to check the results these steps can be followed.

Go to website, bseh.org

Click on results link

Enter details such as roll number or name

Submit details

See your results and download

Take a print out

OneIndia News