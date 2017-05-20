HBSE 10th result 2017 to be declared today by 4 pm

The HBSE 10th result 2017 will be declared today. According to sources in the board the results are likely to be declared by around 4 pm on its official website. It may be recalled that the board had said that the class 10 results are being released by the board two days after the HBSE 12th result 2017 were declared.

The students can check their results in the official website, bseh.org or haryana.indiaresults.com once it has been declared.

Earlier this week the board officials had said that evaluation of answer sheets were over and HBSE is ready with the results. We will first release marks of Class 12 students as many educational institutes like Delhi University's admission process will begin from next week, board officials had told the media.

How to check HBSE 10th result 2017

Go to the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) official website, bseh.org or haryana.indiaresults.com .

or . Click on the Class 10 or Secondary school results link given there

You will be directed to a new page of India Results

Enter your class 10 exam registration details in the next page open

See your results after submitting the details

Take a print out

All the best

OneIndia News