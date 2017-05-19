HBSE 10th result 2017 date will be declared tomorrow

The HBSE 10th result 2017 date will be declared on May 20. The Board will confirm the official time later. Meenakshi Sharda, deputy director, PRO has confirmed the results will be released post the press conference. "We have organised the press conference on May 20 and the secretary will announce the results.

Those candidates who appeared for the examination could check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in or haryana.indiaresults.com.

The evaluation of answer sheets are over and HBSE is ready with the results. We will today decide the result declaration date. We will first release marks of Class 12 students as many educational institutes like Delhi University's admission process will begin from next week, board officials told the media.

How to check HBSE 10th result 2017:

Log in to bseh.org.in or haryana.indiaresults.com

On homepage click on the ' IndiaResults.com ', as it is the official results partner of the board

Click on Class 10th results 2017

A new page will open

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Check your results

Download your HBSE 10th class Result 2017

Take a print out

