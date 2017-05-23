Have you forgotten to provide jobs to 6 killed in 2013 blasts: JD(U) leader to Modi

Patna, May 23: Senior JD-U leader Neeraj Kumar has reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his 'forgotten promise' of providing jobs to the families of six persons killed in serial blasts that hit his rally in Patna in 2013, despite being in power for the past three years.

"Main puchnaa chahtaa hun kyaa hua un cheh logon ke pariwar ko naukri dene ke wade ka, bhul gaye satta mein aane ke baad (Have you forgotten your promise after coming to power)? Yehi aapka mul charitra hai (This shows your history)," Neeraj said in Hindi.

He termed it as 'another jumla, like the one on kala dhan (black money)", and like his promise to provide jobs to two crore youth annually.

"Modi has failed to provide jobs to one member of the family of the six people killed in serial blasts in his rally in Patna, as promised by him. It has exposed the reality between his kathni and karni (his promises and what he executes). Now the BJP leaders are also downplaying the issue," he alleged.

He pointed that most of those killed in the blast were BJP workers.

Rajnarain Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Bindeshwar Chowdhury, Bharat Rajak, Vikas Kumar and Munna Srivastava were killed in serial blasts that rocked Patna Gandhi maidan just before then BJP's prime ministerial candidate and Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was to address a rally.

The families of the six are disappointed as BJP leaders have not met them in connection with fulfilling the promise of jobs by Modi nor have officials of the Prime Minister's Office approached them.

"We have yet to get any help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised jobs to us," Veena Devi, wife of Vikas Kumar, who died in the October 27, 2013, blasts, said.

"So far nothing has happened and we have lost all hope now," Veena, who has been struggling for her and her children's survival after her husband death said. He was the lone bread earner of the family.

Shankar Razak, son of Bharat Rajak who too was killed in the blast, said: "I was hopeful and certain to get a job after Modi became Prime Minister. But I have been waiting for a call from concerned officers for nearly three years."

More or less similar views expressed by the family members of Rajnarain Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Bindeshwar Chowdhury and Munna Srivastava.

Most senior BJP leaders are reluctant to say anything on this issue.

Nearly a week after the blasts, Modi then as Gujarat Chief Minister visited the family of four of the six killed and interacted with them at their villages. Modi spoke to the family members of the other two over telephone.

During his meeting and interaction, Modi reportedly promised job to one family member, free education to children of those killed, and also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of those killed.

Six people were killed and more than 80 injured when half a dozen bombs exploded in Patna, most of them in and around the sprawling Gandhi Maidan where Modi later addressed a huge rally. Most of those killed and injured were activists or supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

