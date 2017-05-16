Probe against Chidambaram to widen says CBI, hard discs, docs being examined

Searches are underway and some important seizures such as hard discs and documents have been made, the CBI said on the raids that were conducted at the residence of former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

The joint director of the CBI, Vineet Vinayak said that they studying the material. There is plenty of evidence that has been unearthed and the same is being pieced together he also said. He further added that the search at Chess Management office premises related to Karti is still on. The CBI joint director also said that searches were being conducted at 14 places. We have set the process of investigation into motion. All people whose involvement comes forth will be probed, Vinayak also said.

The probe is at an initial stage, the joint director of the CBI also said. Vinayak further said that the CBI would look into the other FIPB clearances granted by Chidambaram during his term as the union finance minister. All probable angles into the case will be probed, he also said.

OneIndia News