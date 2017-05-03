Have evidence of Pakistan army mutilating our soldiers: MEA

There is sufficient evidence to show that the Pakistan army mutilated the bodies of the Indian soldiers, spokesperson for the Ministry for External Affairs, Gopal Baglay said. The MEA's spokesperson said that India considers this act as 'heinous and provocative.'

He was speaking after Pakistan envoy, Abdul Basit was summoned by foreign secretary S Jaishankar. Baglay said that India's displeasure and strong condemnation on the matter had been conveyed to Pakistan.

"India's foreign secretary has conveyed our outrage at the killing and mutilation of bodies of two Indian soldiers to Pakistan High Commissioner. The Indian side has evidence that the act was carried out by personnel of the Pakistan army. We have demanded strong action against those responsible for this barbaric incident," Gopal Baglay also said.

We have demanded that whoever is behind this heinous offence be punished. He said that India while considers this as an act of provocation also is aware that the Pakistan soldier had provided cover fire to those who had killed the soldiers.

On whether India would continue to accord the Most Favoured Nation status on Pakistan, the MEA spokesperson said that it is an obligation from the WTO. All members have to extend to each other this status. It with everyone, not just Pakistan, he also added.

OneIndia News