Have come to my own home, Piyush Goyal says after having lunch at Dalit's home in Karnataka

I felt as though I have come to own home, Union Power Minister who had lunch at a Dalit's home in Karnataka said. Goyal who was in Bengaluru on a two day on Monday and Tuesday also addressed booth level party workers in a bid to establish direct contact with the people.

I am more than happy today. I felt that I had come to my own house. The love and affection I have received today I cannot describe. I felt that I have come to my own sister's home," he told the media after lunch.

[Karnataka: Dalits assaulted over drinking water by upper caste men]

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to bring a better future in this country, Goyal said the Centre would bring change without differentiating among people.

Together we are going to make India a super power in the world, he added.

Earlier last month, BJP president Amit Shah held a door-to-door campaign in a remote village of Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur district and had lunch with a tribal family.

OneIndia News