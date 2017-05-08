Has the ISIS arrived in Kashmir? Chat details of handlers unearthed

There is more proof that has come in which suggests that the Islamic State is trying to set up shop in Kashmir. Investigators who have been checking into chat details have found that some youth had been chatting with handlers in Syria and Iraq.

The problem is not immense as of now. It has been found that youth in small pockets are in touch with handlers of the ISIS. Investigations found that the problem was higher in South Kashmir, Sopore in North Kashmir, Prang and Lar in Central Kashmir as well as Reasi, Kishtawar and Doda areas of Jammu region

The development comes close on the heels of two masked gunmen appearing at the grave of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Pulwama during which they asked the gathering to follow the rules laid down by Taliban and ISIS and not support or raise slogans in favour of Pakistan.They gave fiery speeches for over three minutes in which they spoke about pan-Islamisation and the importance of having Shariat as a law, the officials said.

For the agencies this is an added headache considering that the Valley is already on the boil. With most of the focus being on the stone pelters, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen, some elements favouring the ISIS may be carrying out their activities.

In 2014, 2015 and early 2016, there were few stray cases whichi had been noticed. But beginning this year, after a comprehensie monitoring system was placed to track such chats, over a 100 users were found to be conversing with possible handlers in the two foreign countries.

It also may be recalled that during recent protests, ISIS flags and slogans had been raised. An operative from West Bengal too had visited the Dal Lake and planned a knife attack. He had spoken about meeting with some handlers in Kashmir as well.

