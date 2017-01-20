Has Lakhvi unleashed his entire family on Kashmir?

The killing of Abu Musaib in an encounter at the Hajin area of Bandipora Kashmir only goes on to suggest that Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi still actively involved in the cause. OneIndia was the first to report that Musaib, the operational commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in Bandipora was Lakhvi's nephew.

Lakhvi, considered the imam of jihadis, is most passionate about the Kashmir cause. The second-in-command in the Lashkar-e-Tayiba power structuure after Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi is revered by all the cadre as he has sacrificed many from his own family.

Lakhvi is a field man and the operations chief of the LeT. It is he who drives the passion into the jihadist network and his sheer hatred for India makes the Pakistani establishment back him. He has already lost several in his family including his two sons. Intelligence Bureau officials say that by Lakhvi's own admission "every child he would produce would be eventually launched into Kashmir".

What makes Lakvhi lethal?

Lakhvi by all accounts is not a great planner. But what he lacks in tactical skill he compensates with his zealotry. The manner in which he commands his forces and speaks about his passion to wage war against India has been a major draw for the LeT.

The LeT cadre loves and respects Lakhvi and are at their fiercest when he is in command. In Pakistan he is known as the 'imam of jihadis'.

His two sons, Abu Qasim and Abu Qatal died fighting in Kashmir against the Indian Army. He had also instructed his wife not to lose heart after they lost their sons. In fact he instructed her to run a camp for those widows who had lost their husbands fighting in Kashmir. These bold statements and moves have added to his legend amongst the LeT cadre. Even the Pakistan establishment realises this and had reluctantly kept him behind bars in connection with the 26/11 attack.

OneIndia News