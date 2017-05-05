Has CBI become Central Bureau of Protecting Corruption, questions Diggy

New Delhi, May 5: Days after the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh came under Central Bureau of Investigation's scanner for targetting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Vyapam case, Singh on Friday took to his Twitter handle and had slammed CBI for supporting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a series of tweets, Singh had asked whether CBI has become Central Bureau of Protecting Corruption. This tweet came after he asked the role of national agency over a probe against a loan defaulter, who allegedly had connections with BJP.

"As I had raised this issue with FM and now the action has been initiated by CBI I won't be surprised if CBI registers another against me !" said in another tweet.

Singh in his tweet was referring to Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Limited owner RC Baid, who delayed the repayment of a loan and allegedly sent a letter to the bank explaining his close connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Diggy claimed the SVLL owner was part of PM Modi's campaign for the 2014 general elections and questioned whether the Enforcement Directorate or CBI would investigate the case or not.

"I have doubts about it as he was a part of Modi campaign in 2014 elections," he tweeted.

In April 2016, senior Congress leader had written a five-page letter with 17 annexes to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley against SVLL owner.

