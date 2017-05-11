"Has AAP acknowledged Bhagwant Mann is a drunkard"

After resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party, satirist Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi took a jibe at party's 'no-drinking' order to Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann.

AAP has made Mann convener of Punjab on the condition that he will not consume alcohol, said reports.

Ghuggi termed the entire episode as 'laughable' and said that the order itself acknowledges that Mann is a drunkard.

What is even more funny is that Mann has asked party's top leadership to remove him if he is found drinking again.

Ghuggi takes a jibe at Mann After his resignation from AAP's primary membership, Ghuggi reportedly said he cannot work under the leadership of a person who has been appointed on the condition that he will not drink. Mann's liquor woes This is not the first time that Mann's drinking habit has made headlines. Last year, some parliamentarians had requested the Lok Sabha speaker to change their seating position as Mann reeked of alcohol. Mann has also been accused of attending poll campaigns in drunken state. Mann became a matter of ridicule when Prime Minister Modi made a reference to his drinking habit in one of his speeches. Modi's jibe at Mann in Parliament In February, Modi had said, "I generally tell people ‘ghee piyo', but if Aam Aadmi Party's MP Bhagwant Mann were to tell people, he will ask them to drink something else". Parliamentarians roared with laughter at Modi's remark but left AAP lawmaker fuming as he threatened to complain against the Prime Minister. Mann said PM had lowered the dignity of the house and wanted that remark to be expunged.

When asked about drinking problem, Mann has vehemently denied it and claimed that he was social drinker.

[Bhagwant Mann appointed AAP's Punjab unit chief]

Despite all this, a video of Mann barely being able to stand to deliver a speech at a rally ahead of Punjab polls had surfaced in the social media.

OneIndia News