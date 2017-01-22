Haryana prepared to tackle Jat agitation

Chandigarh, Jan 22: The Haryana government and police are prepared for any eventuality, with a faction of the Jat leadership announcing it will renew its Jat agitation for reservation which left 30 dead last year.

Haryana government officials said on Sunday that a close watch was being kept on some Jat leaders, especially those owing allegiance to the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) headed by Yashpal Malik. The AIJASS has given a call for Jat protests from January 29.

Haryana Director General of Police K.P. Singh said that if anyone was found indulged in any illegal activity or causing loss to public property, action would be initiated against him.

"There is no shortage of police personnel and 7,000 Home Guards will be deputed with Haryana Police from January 26. Besides, adequate police personnel are being deputed in all districts. With the help of people and concerted efforts of police officers, there will be no need of extra force," Singh said. The Jat agitation in February last year left 30 people dead and over 200 injured.

Government and private property worth hundreds of crores was damaged and set on fire. Large-scale looting of commercial and business premises and even motorists was reported from the 10 worst affected districts. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that people should refrain from participating in any agitation. He said the government will deal with the situation.

"Yashpal Malik was not doing any good by directly or indirectly politicising the issue of Jat reservation. Malik should not politicise the issue of Jat reservation," Khattar said. "People should maintain peace and not participate in any kind agitation which is politically motivated. As far as Jat reservation is concerned, the Haryana government has enacted a law and now the issue is with the court," he said.

Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and other districts were the worst affected during the Jat agitation last year.

IANS