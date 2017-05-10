Haryana Minister Anil Vij says feel like shooting stone-pelters

Chandigarh, May 10: Referring to stone-pelters in Kashmir, senior Haryana Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday that he feels like shooting those who indulge in such acts against the security forces.

"Whenever anyone in Kashmir hurls stones at security forces, I feel as if the stone has been thrown at me and there is a desire in my heart to shoot the stone pelter," the Health Minister said in a tweet this evening.

Vij, the Ambala Cantt MLA, known for his outspoken nature, had earlier this year said that who were supporting Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur for her campaign against the ABVP, were pro-Pakistan and should be thrown out of the country. He had also courted controversy this year with his remarks that Mahatma Gandhi's image did not help Khadi and caused devaluation of the currency, sparking widespread outrage with even his party condemning his statements, which he withdrew later.

The senior Haryana BJP leader had said it was good that Gandhi's image has been replaced with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the calendar and the diary of Khadi and Village Industries Commission as Modi is a "better brand" and went on to add that Gandhi's image would be removed gradually from the currency notes too.

Vij, a popular face of the party in the state, was pipped by Manohar Lal Khattar in the race for chief ministership after BJP garnered majority in Haryana assembly elections in 2014. His earlier remarks that those who cannot live without beef should not come to Haryana where a stringent cow protection law has been implemented too had raised eyebrows.

Over a year back, he had accused his own government of spying on him after coming across a constable standing outside his office. He was also involved in a verbal spat with a woman IPS officer in November 2015.

The IPS officer had then refused to leave a public grievance meeting on direction of Vij who was irked with her response to a query on illicit liquor trade in the area.

PTI