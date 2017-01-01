Haryana: Khattar lauds proposal of simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly polls

Holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies has been debated at different forums.

Chandigarh, Jan 1: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday lauded the proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Khattar said: "The proposal for simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies would help change the course of politics in the country."

Haryana has a Bharatiya Janata Party government since October 2014. This is the first BJP government in the state.

Holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies has been debated at different forums. Some time ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at an all-party meeting, advocated concurrent polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, urban local bodies and panchayats.

IANS

Story first published: Sunday, January 1, 2017, 15:12 [IST]
