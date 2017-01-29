Haryana: Khattar appeals to Jats to maintain peace

Panchkula, Jan 29: With the Jats resuming their quota agitation on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to various organisations of the community to maintain peace in the state, saying the doors of his government are always open for dialogue.

"In democracy everyone has the right to express his view point in a peaceful manner," he said, but made it clear that who ever tried to cross limits would be dealt with sternly.

He said all necessary arrangements have been made to deal with the situation.

"The state government has sought 55 companies of Paramilitary Forces out of which 37 companies have already arrived. More such companies could be sought as per the requirement, he said. Jats on Sunday started a fresh agitation in various districts of the state by staging dharnas at different locations.

Jat outfits in Haryana has last week threatened to launch a fresh agitation across the state, alleging the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government of not fulfilling their demands of reservation. Haryana had witnessed massive protests over the issue last year.

PTI