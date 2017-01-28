Haryana: Jats threaten quota agitation again; Section 144 imposed in Rohtak

Chandigarh, Jan 28: The district administration has imposed the Code of Criminal Procedure Section 144 in parts of Rohtak district in Haryana, as a precautionary measure in view of the call given by a section of Jats for a fresh round of quota agitation from January 29.

The assembly of five or more people in about 500 metres from national and state highways, along with railway stations in Rohtak has been banned, an official said. The Haryana government has sought 55 companies of paramilitary forces from the Centre besides deployment of 7,000 Home Guards in the state which saw 30 deaths and widespread vandalism during a similar stir last year.

Rohtak and some of its neighbouring districts, including Sonipat and Jhajjar, had been worst-hit by the violence. The agitation had also affected Delhi as the protesters cut water supply to the national capital. The call for fresh stir has been given by some Jat outfits, especially those owing allegiance to the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, headed by Yashpal Malik.

The Jat community outfits, while accusing the Manohar Lal Khattar government of not fulfilling their demands for reservation, have threatened to launch the next round of agitation from January 29.

"Although the leaders of various agitating organisations have promised to hold dharnas in a peaceful manner, still the administration is fully geared up to maintain law and order," Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Ram Niwas said.

All the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure that highways and railway tracks are not obstructed and no damage is caused to property, officials said. Meanwhile, a Mahapanchayat of some Khaps (caste councils) was held at Rohtak on Friday, in which they reiterated their call to hold the peaceful agitation from January 29.

During the Mahapanchayat, Khap leaders maintained that the release of arrested Jat youths from jails, withdrawal of cases registered during last years agitation and grant of government jobs to the kin of youths killed during last years stir were their immediate demands.

Om Prakash Nandal, new chief of Nandal Khap, who was the convener of the Mahapanchayat meeting held at Rohtak, assured that the stir will be peaceful. "Since the reservation matter is in the high court, we will wait for the final outcome," he said.

Another prominent Khap leader Surinder Singh, told reporters in Kurukshetra that the Jat leadership knows that the issue of Jat reservation was a legal battle and not a political one.

"However, some of the Jat leaders who belong to other states are using coercive methods of threatening to re-launch agitation across the state for vested interests," he said.

PTI